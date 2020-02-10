Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan

Cold conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Monday with Dabok being the coldest place in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius followed by Sriganganagar at 6.6 degrees Celsius, Ajmer and Kota at 7.6 degrees Celsius each, Jaipur at 8.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur at 9.2 degree Celsius, Barmer and Jaisalmer at 10 degrees Celsius each and Bikaner at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

With 27.9 degrees Celsius, day temperature was recorded the highest in Barmer. Maximum temperature in most of the cities hovered between 23.4 and 27.9 degrees Celsius.

