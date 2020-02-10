WB govt announces free electricity with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented today in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced a new scheme called "Jai Johar".

Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Tribe community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. The state government also introduced a new scheme called "Bandhu Prakalpa". Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Caste community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1000. (ANI)

