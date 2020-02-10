Compensation paid to all whose land was acquired for airport

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo has said that compensation has been paid to all those people whose land was acquired for the proposed greenfield airport at Hollongi. The foundation stone of the Hollongi Airport project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019.

The minister accompanied by the director of the state Civil Aviation department Tamiyo Tatak and other officers visited the project site at Hollongi on Sunday. The airport would be set up on 676 acres of land.

Nalo said on Sunday he will monitor the work of the airport on a weekly basis. The Arunachal Pradesh government would build the boundary wall, approach road and will also provide electricity to the airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday said that the Hollongi greenfield airport project had been awarded to a company and it will be completed within 30-months..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

