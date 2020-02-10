Goa 'frontrunner' in sustainable development goals: Report

Goa has improved its position and emerged as a "frontrunner" from "performer" in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2019-20, the Economic Survey Report tabled in the state Assembly on February 7 said. SDGs comprise seventeen global goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030, with the SDG India Index having been developed in collaboration with the Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the UN and the Global Green Growth Institute, the report said.

"Goa emerged as a frontrunner in the SDG India Index 2019-20 from being a 'performer' by securing 65 points," it said. The report stated Goa secured first position in the goal of 'Zero Hunger' and 'Sustainable Cities and Communities' and was a frontrunner with respect to quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, life on land and peace, justice and strong institutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.