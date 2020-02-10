Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Couple, their son commit suicide by jumping into well

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:03 IST
Maha: Couple, their son commit suicide by jumping into well

A couple and their teenage son committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well in a farm in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the deceased Ravindra Vargantiwar (50) and his wife Vaishali Wargantiwar (43) were unhappy with their elder daughter getting married against their wish, a police officer said.

Another deceased was identified as the couple's son, Sairam Vargantiwar, he said. Their bodies were spotted in the well located on a farm in Anand Nagar locality of Gadchiroli city, located around 171 kms away from Nagpur in east Maharashtra.

No suicide note was found either from the well or the residence of the Vargantiwars. Police suspect drowning as the cause of the death of the trio. Postmortem report is awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian Minister launches African Days of Ecology and Climate Change in Abidjan

The Ivorian Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development Joseph Ska Ska launched the African Days of Ecology and Climate Change on Monday, February 10 in Abidjan.The third edition of African Days of Ecology and Climate Change 202...

UK says two of its new coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

Two of the new coronavirus cases in Britain announced on Monday are healthcare workers, Public Health England said.Earlier, Britain said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a s...

Youth booked for rape in Ghaziabad

A youth has been booked for allegedly raping a woman and threatening to make her objectionable photographs viral on social media, police said here on Monday. Police said the woman stated in her complaint that she had met Deepak at a birthda...

UPDATE 3-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria on Monday, Turkeys defense ministry said, after Turkey deployed thousands of troops there to stem a Syrian government offensive. The attack, on a newly established ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020