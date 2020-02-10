Maha: Couple, their son commit suicide by jumping into well

A couple and their teenage son committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a well in a farm in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said. As per preliminary investigation, the deceased Ravindra Vargantiwar (50) and his wife Vaishali Wargantiwar (43) were unhappy with their elder daughter getting married against their wish, a police officer said.

Another deceased was identified as the couple's son, Sairam Vargantiwar, he said. Their bodies were spotted in the well located on a farm in Anand Nagar locality of Gadchiroli city, located around 171 kms away from Nagpur in east Maharashtra.

No suicide note was found either from the well or the residence of the Vargantiwars. Police suspect drowning as the cause of the death of the trio. Postmortem report is awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.