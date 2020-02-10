Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi inaugurated as C'garh's 28th district

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi as the 28th district of the state. The new district, carved out of Bilaspur, has three tehsils and three development blocks namely Gaurela, Pendra and Marwahi.

It comprises 166 gram panchayats, 222 villages and two nagar panchayats, with an area of 1,68,225 hectares. Baghel had made an announcement about the formation of this district last year during his Independence Day speech.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at Gurukul School campus in Pendraroad, he said, "I am happy to fulfill the long pending demand of the people. Creation of Gaurela- Pendra-Marwahi district will expedite the development of the region and enrich its culture." The CM also inaugurated offices of the collector and superintendent of police in the new district, and approved Rs 18 crore for development works. State Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, former CM Marwahi MLA Ajit Jogi were present on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.