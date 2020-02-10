Armies of India, UK to conduct joint exercise from Feb 13 to Feb 26

With an emphasis on counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas, the armies of India and the UK will conduct a joint military exercise at Salisbury Plains from February 13 to February 26, according to a government statement issued on Monday. The exercise will comprise 120 soldiers each from the Indian and United Kingdom (UK) Army who would be "sharing their experiences" gained during conduct of various counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in the past, the statement added.

"The fifth edition of the joint military exercise Ajeya Warrior-2020 between India and United Kingdom will be conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom, from February 13 to February 26, 2020," it stated. The aim of the exercise is to conduct joint training with emphasis on counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas, according the statement. "Training on modern weapon systems, equipment and simulator training have also been planned," it mentioned.

The Ajeya Warrior exercise is conducted alternately in the UK and India. The joint military exercise displays a bilateral willingness to work jointly and share operating procedures to deal with a situation in a specified operational setting, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.