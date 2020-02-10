25-yr-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

A 25-year-old man sustained injuries on Monday after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station, causing a brief delay in services on the corridor that connects Dwarka in Delhi with Electronic City in Noida. The man was identified as Pratik, a resident of Chhattarpur, police said. He sustained injuries on his left leg.

Police said they are ascertaining the reason behind the suicide attempt. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi with Electronic City in Noida. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House station.

"Delay in services from Yamuna Bank to Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Mandi House. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. The metro services were resumed later.

The incident comes a day after a 44-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a train at Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station after allegedly killing his two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.