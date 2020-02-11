Goa govt to set up FPOs to boost agriculture produce

The Goa government intends to set up Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to make agriculture more viable for sustainable development of the sector, says the Economic Survey Report 2019-20 tabled in the state Assembly. Value addition is another vital area that needs focus to achieve better value for the produce, said the report tabled in the House during the Budget session last week.

"FPOs will be set up by involving like-minded cultivators, self-help groups and farmers clubs' and proper guidance shall be imparted to them," the report said. The state's priority is to make agriculture activity more viable for better cultivation economics and marketing of the produce with branding concept, it said.

"The state is working on the high-density plantation of commercial crops - like mango and cashew - with an aim to target export markets," the report said. As a policy decision, the state is now focussing on organic farming.

For this, the 10,000-hectare area will be converted into organic farming land by the formation of 500 clusters (20 hectares each) in three years covering 12,000 farmers, it said. Steps were also being taken for mechanized farming, the report said, adding that23 unemployed youth from Goa were sent to the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Madhya Pradesh for training in operations, safety and maintenance of agriculture machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.