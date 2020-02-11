IAF moves closer to providing shield to Delhi against 9/11-type attacks

With the approval of the sale of the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) from America, the national capital region has moved closer towards getting protected from a possible 9/11 type attacks including cruise missiles, drones and fighter aircraft. The system is all set to replace the existing Russian systems which have been deployed for many years now for protecting the possible targets including VVIPs in New Delhi as part of Indian Air Force's (IAF's) Delhi Area Defence project.

The approval by the Americans includes five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems, Fire Distribution Centers (FDC), Electrical Optical/Infrared sensor systems, and Multi-spectral Targeting System-Model A (MTS-A). It also includes 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles, three AMRAAM Guidance Sections, four AMRAAM Control Sections, and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles, along with Dual Mount Stinger Air Defense Systems and Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defense Systems, canister launchers and high mobility launchers.

The American air defence system sale clearance has come at a time when the US has been raising objections over the sale of Russian S-400 air defence systems to the Indian side. Indian Air Force sources said an IAF team has visited the US to witness the functioning of the anti-missile system used by the Americans to guard their national capital region in Washington DC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

