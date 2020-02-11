Left Menu
Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:35 IST
Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The government's proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which outlines framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities, has been referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses..

