Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lecturer burning case: Chargesheet within two weeks, says cop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:02 IST
Lecturer burning case: Chargesheet within two weeks, says cop

The Special Investigation Team, probing the case where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was burned to death by her stalker at Hinganghat in Maharashtra's Wardha district, would file a charge sheet within two weeks, a senior official said on Tuesday. The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town, was set afire allegedly by her stalker Vikesh Nagrale (27) on February 3. She died in a Nagpur hospital, where had been undergoing treatment, on Monday morning.

The SIT team led by Wardha Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav is handling the case. When contacted, Jadhav told PTI that statements of six witnesses have been recorded and evidences from the crime spot have also been recovered.

The charge sheet in the case would be filed within two weeks, she said. "The accused is in police remand till February 20 and we will try to file the charge sheet before the end of that period," Jadhav said.

She also dismissed reports in a section of media that the accused was accompanied by a couple of persons at the time of crime. According to information gathered by the probe team, the accused executed the crime alone and was not accompanied by any person, the official said.

The state government on Monday appointed renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. Making the announcement in Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that the case, which has triggered widespread public anger and outrage, will be tried in a fast- track court to ensure speedy justice to the victim and her family.

During his decades-long career, Nikam (66) has handled several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the film producer Gulshan Kumar murder case. The woman was set on fire by the accused, who was later arrested, while she was on way to her college on February 3, police earlier said.

Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour", they said. Since then, Nagrale, who is married, had been stalking her, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, Brouillette says

The United States is not concerned by moves being considered by OPEC and its allied producers to curb oil production further, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday. A technical panel that advises the Organization of the Petr...

FOREX-Dollar firm at 4-month high as Powell testimony eyed

The dollar held at a four-month high against its rivals on Tuesday and approached within striking distance of a 2019 peak as investors eyed the start of a two-day testimony by the U.S. central bank chief. Fed Chair Jerome Powells comments w...

Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower. Khandu said that despite being the richest state in the country in terms of hydropower resources that could overh...

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020