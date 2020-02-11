Left Menu
Development News Edition

110 people died cleaning sewers last year, highest since 2015: Athawale

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:07 IST
110 people died cleaning sewers last year, highest since 2015: Athawale

As many as 110 people died of asphyxia while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country last year, the highest since 2015, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday. He said 57 people died cleaning sewers and septic tanks in 2015, 48 died the next year, 93 in 2017, and 68 in 2018.

Answering a written question in Lok Sabha, the MoS for social justice and empowerment said Uttar Pradesh topped the list of sewer deaths last year at 21, followed by Maharashtra (17), Gujarat (16) and Tamil Nadu (15). The families of 44 safai karamcharis who died in 2019 were paid full compensation and 21 received partial amount, he said.

The minister said 62,904 manual scavengers have been identified between December 6, 2013 and January 31, 2020 in India and the main reason for manual scavenging is the existence of insanitary latrines which require manual cleaning. Under the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, the insanitary latrines have been identified and were being converted to eliminate the need for manual cleaning. Athawale said under Sec.5 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 violators could be convicted with imprisonment for up to two years or fined Rs 1 lakh or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. not concerned by any new OPEC output cut, Brouillette says

The United States is not concerned by moves being considered by OPEC and its allied producers to curb oil production further, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday. A technical panel that advises the Organization of the Petr...

FOREX-Dollar firm at 4-month high as Powell testimony eyed

The dollar held at a four-month high against its rivals on Tuesday and approached within striking distance of a 2019 peak as investors eyed the start of a two-day testimony by the U.S. central bank chief. Fed Chair Jerome Powells comments w...

Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower. Khandu said that despite being the richest state in the country in terms of hydropower resources that could overh...

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020