Murder convict held in Uttarakhand

  • PTI
  • Rishikesh
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:57 IST
A murder convict, who was on the run for nearly two decades, was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday from Muzaffarnagar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Sanjiv Gupta alias Sonu was arrested from his Muzaffarnagar residence by a police team from Rishikesh following a tip-off, Inspector incharge of Rishikesh Kotwali Ritesh Shah said.

Gupta had been sentenced to life imprisonment along with three others in March 2002 by a Dehradun court for stabbing Ravindra Raturi to death at his home in Rishikesh in 1992. While the rest of the convicts in the case, including Kishan Gupta, Sandip Vashishth and Anil have died, Gupta had run away after securing a bail during the prolonged trial of the case.

He used to spend his time either at his ancestral house in Ambala or at his residence in Muzaffarnagar, Shah said. A tab was kept on Gupta's movements and he was arrested from his residence in Muzaffarnagar 27 years after committing the crime. PTI Corr ALM SNE

