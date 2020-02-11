Coronavirus : Arunachal strengthens surveillance

The Arunachal Pradesh government has strengthened surveillance in all districts of the state in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in neighbouring China, a government official said here on Tuesday. A 24x7 state control room has been set up at the state surveillance unit (SSU) here, state surveillance officer L Jampa informed.

The district adminsitrations and district surveillance units reviewed the preparedness to tackle the disease, he said. However, the state health and family welfare ministry has said that no passenger from the state have been identified to have travelled to and from China or other coronavirus affected countries till date, Jampa said.

He said that the people have been advised to adhere to the health advisories issued by the state government and to follow the cough etiquette of using handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing. The people should frequently wash their hands with soap and those who arrive from the coronavirus affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days irrespective of whether they have the symptoms or not.

These people have been advised not to have close contact with other family members, allow any visitors or go out to public places, Jampa said. If anybody develops symptoms like cough, fever or has difficulty in breathing, they should use masks and contact the nearest government health facility or call the 24X7 control room, he added.

In India three cases of coronavirus have been detected so far but there has been no casualty..

