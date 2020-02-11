Barun Mitra appointed Secretary, Department of Justice

Senior bureaucrat Barun Mitra was on Tuesday appointed the Secretary at Department of Justice, an official order by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mitra, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, is at present working as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the same department.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Mitra as the Secretary at Department of Justice upon relinquishing of charge of the post by Alok Shrivastava, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

