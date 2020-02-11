Man held for killing crocodile for meat, hunt on for aide

Two men were on Tuesday charged with killing a crocodile for meat at Periyur village in Coimbatore district, police said. Rajan (50) and Mariappan (60) from Sirumugai, a panchayat town in the district, were cooking the reptile when the forest officials, based on information, arrived at the spot to nab them, the police said.

Rajan was arrested while Mariappan escaped, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had trapped the reptile in their net while fishing in Bhavani river, the police said.

The two were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.