18 kg of ganja seized in Howrah station

  • Howrah
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:24 IST
The Government Railway Policeon Tuesday seized 18 kg of ganja from the possession of a manin Howrah station, officials said

Acting on a tip-off a GRP team intercepted a man atHowrah station in the early hours of Tuesday and seized 18 kgof cannabis from his possession, they said

The man was arrested under the NDPS Act as he couldnot produce any valid documents in support of carrying suchcontraband article, they added.

