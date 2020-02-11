Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into various issues raised by farmers regarding paddy straw and its management across the state, he said.

Other members of the committee are Secretary Agriculture, Chairperson, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Representative of Vice-Chancellor, PAU, ADGP Intelligence or his nominee and representatives of farmers' groups, the spokesperson said. He said the Committee would submit its report along with recommendations in two months.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana each year in October-November has been blamed to cause smog and adding to environmental pollution in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

