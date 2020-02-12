Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM in public ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16: Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to public, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. All cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event, he said.

Sisodia also expressed concern about the attack on party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy on Tuesday night, and said, "People responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi should take action."

