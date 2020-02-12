Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM in public ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16: Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan in a grand ceremony that will be open to public, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Addressing reporters, Sisodia said all cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 10 am on Sunday, Sisodia said and urged people to turn out in large numbers for the ceremony. This will be the third time Kejriwal will be taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi after scripting a spectacular victory in the assembly polls, counting for which took place on Tuesday.

The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Lauding the voters, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Delhi. It has given huge respect to the politics of works," Sisodia said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, whose campaign revolved around Shaheen Bagh, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sisodia said people have rejected politics of hatred. "Kejriwal's work is a model of development. It has proved that patriotism means good education for your children and work done for the welfare of people," he said.

Kejriwal held a meeting with newly-elected MLAs in the morning at his residence. The MLAs also elected him the leader of the legislature party, a formality necessary to stake claim to form the government. Earlier, Kejriwal also met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes.

