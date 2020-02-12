Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt's motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing': Hooda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:59 IST
Haryana govt's motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing': Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at Haryana's ruling BJP-JJP coalition, saying there are burning issues facing the state but it seems that the government's motto is "look busy, do nothing". He said during its first 100 days in office, the government has only made speeches and failed to deliver on the governance front.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government completed 100 days in office last week. "Many schools don't have enough teachers, but they (government) are taking no steps to fill up the vacancies for 40,000 teachers. There are other burning issues facing other sections of the society, including farmers, but this government is doing nothing. Their only motto seems to be 'look busy, do nothing'," Hooda said at a press conference here.

"They may claim they have done 101 works during their first 100 days in office, the truth is that all they have done is make speeches with nothing on the governance front. We had highlighted mining and paddy scams, but no probe has been ordered so far," he said. The former Haryana chief minister also claimed that at over 28 per cent, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country and rural consumption is down.

Hooda questioned the logic behind the state government's pre-budget consultation exercise in the absence of the economic survey report and said it will be difficult to give concrete suggestions. "In the absence of the economic survey report, how will we know what the state's economic situation is," he said.

After holding discussions with various stakeholders, including industrialists, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a pre-budget meeting with legislators from February 17 to 19 to deliberate on sectoral allocations. Hooda said he will attend the meeting.

The Congress leader claimed that Haryana's debt has increased three-fold from Rs 61,000 crore to Rs 1.81 lakh crore under the BJP regime and demanded a white paper on state's economic situation. "The debt has gone up despite the fact that development works came to a standstill during their (BJP) regime. Power plants, metro rail lines, new railway lines, industrial model townships, mega projects, new universities, and acquisition of land for development works, all this development took place during our time.

"What have they done? Let them name a single project they started. The only thing in which they are going ahead like a bullet train is corruption despite their tall claims of zero tolerance towards corruption," he said. On the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Hooda said the Punjab government recently convened an all-party meeting and is openly claiming that it does not have a drop to spare, but the Haryana dispensation is doing nothing to counter it.

"The Supreme Court has already ruled in Haryana's favour, only the execution part of it remains. But the BJP-led government in the state and at the Centre is doing nothing to ensure that the canal construction is taken up at the earliest," he alleged. "If they want our support on the SYL issue, I am ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. Where Haryana's interest is concerned, I will firmly stand with them, but I will oppose them wherever the state's interest is compromised," he said.

Asked to comment on the Congress' rout in the Delhi Assembly polls, Hooda said, "In a democracy, you have to respect the people's mandate." "As far as the performance of the Congress in the Delhi polls is concerned, there should be introspection in the party at the national level," he said.

Replying to a related question, Hooda said, "The country needs the Congress. The Congress is for the country, the Congress has fought for the freedom of the country. It is the moral duty of the Congress to fight for the country." PTI SUN DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's BT pulls out of Mobile World Congress

Britains biggest telecoms group BT said on Wednesday it was pulling out of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak. After careful discussions and planning, BT have decided that we will not attend GSMA Mobi...

Rahul, Pandey converse in Kannada in match against NZ

Odi Odi Ba come running-- words that streamed in during telecast of the third one-day match between India and New Zealand must have pleased cricket buffs in Karnataka no end, as two players from the State, K L Rahul and Manish Pandey, conve...

Iranian minister apologizes over mock spacesuit post

Tehran, Feb 12 AP Irans information minister apologized Wednesday for posting a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be a Halloween-type costume representing a spacesuit, in an effort to promote the idea of a manned space program for his co...

China welcomes support from BRICS to its efforts to combat coronavirus

China on Wednesday welcomed the support extended by the BRICS countries in its efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus epidemic that has brought the country to a virtual standstill, describing it as an epitome of the support Beijing has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020