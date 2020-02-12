PIL for upliftment of de-notified nomadic tribes: HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking formulation of schemes for the upliftment of de-notified nomadic tribes like the 'Banjara' and the 'Gadia Luhar'. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the ministries of social justice and tribal affairs, seeking their stand on the public interest litigation (PIL) that wants such nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes to be brought into the mainstream.

Salek Chand Jain, who moved the PIL, has contended that despite formation of several commissions by the central government for upliftment of these tribes, nothing has been done till now. Jain, who claims to be a social worker, has also contended that such tribes were branded as criminals by the British, during their rule in India, as they had participated in the 1857 revolt.

The petition claimed that the British enacted the Criminal Tribes Act to marginalise such communities and to prevent them from settling in one place. It has sought directions to the government to make and implement a scheme for ensuring that such de-notified nomadic tribes get to enjoy the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, receive basic education, and are provided housing facilities and basic amenities.

The petition has also urged the court to direct the government to bring schemes for rehabilitation, providing medical facilities and ensuring economic development of such tribes.

