9 Bangladeshi Hindus arrested for illegally entering Tripura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:04 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nine Bangladeshi Hindus who entered India illegally were arrested from a village near the international border in West Tripura district, police said on Wednesday. The nine people aged between two and 75 years were suspiciously loitering in Matai village under Sidhai police station on Monday night. The local people captured them and handed them over to the police.

"The group consists of three men, three women, and as many children. They did not possess any valid document. A local court remanded them to police custody for five days," said Bijoy Sen, officer-in-charge of Sidhai police station. The Bangladeshis had sneaked into Indian territory from Chittagong and Sylhet districts.

Local MLA and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader Brishaketu Debbarma said he met those Bangladeshis who informed him that they want to live in India permanently. The tribal-based IPFT is a coalition partner of the ruling BJP in the state.

"We are not against any community, caste or religion. But we are opposed to the Constitution (Amendment) Act.

Bangladeshis should not get official right to stay in our country," Debbarma told reporters. Bangladeshis in connivance with local agents used to sneak into Tripura and manage to get official documents to prove their Indian citizenship, he alleged.

The BSF had on Sunday detained two Bangladeshi Muslims from Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

