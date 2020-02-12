Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canning
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:18 IST
Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Bengal
Image Credit: ANI

A 52-year-old man has beenarrested and a cache of country-made arms and ammunitionseized from his possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganasdistrict, police said on Wednesday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house inHalderpara village in Kultali police station area on Tuesdaynight and seized two pipe guns and over 70 rounds of livecartridges, an officer said

"Preliminary investigation suggests the accused is anarms dealer. We are interrogating him," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Neither offered to step down nor asked to resign after poll defeat: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said neither has he offered to step down nor has he been asked to resign from the post in the wake of the partys poor performance in the assembly elections in the national capital. Sources, howe...

To fight coronavirus, disinfectant tunnel in China sprays industrial workers

A company in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has built a tunnel to spray employees at an industrial complex with disinfectant before they begin work, according to a local media report, as the country battles a coronavirus outbrea...

UPDATE 3-Motor racing-F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula Ones Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organizers said on Wednesday.The race, in what is an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai on...

Kejriwal to take oath at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16; AAP plans mass mobilisation

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third consecutive time at the historic Ramlila Maidan here, in a grand ceremony that will be open to the public. Addressing a press conference ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020