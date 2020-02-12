Man arrested with arms and ammunition in Bengal

A 52-year-old man has beenarrested and a cache of country-made arms and ammunitionseized from his possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganasdistrict, police said on Wednesday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house inHalderpara village in Kultali police station area on Tuesdaynight and seized two pipe guns and over 70 rounds of livecartridges, an officer said

"Preliminary investigation suggests the accused is anarms dealer. We are interrogating him," he added.

