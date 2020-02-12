Guj-based man, woman held with fake passports at IGI Airport

A Gujarat-based man and a woman were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using fake passports for travelling to Canada, officials said on Wednesday. Passengers Mehul K Prajapati and Sonalben Patel, both residents of Mehsana district in Gujarat, were intercepted as they exhibited "suspicious" behaviour when they arrived at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night.

They were supposed to board an Air Canada flight to Toronto. The two were allegedly carrying passports in the name of Zahir Ahmed and Ayesha Bano Tippu, they said.

"The correct identity of the two was revealed after they were questioned. The passengers have now been handed over to immigration authorities for further investigation," a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

