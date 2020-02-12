Left Menu
MP: Five held for hunting chital, transporting its meat

  • PTI
  • Jabalpur
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:05 IST
MP: Five held for hunting chital, transporting its meat

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh for transporting meat of a chital in an SUV after hunting it in neighbouring Katni district, police said. A police officer said the accused had hunted the deer in the forest areas of Sleemanabad in Katni district and were transporting the meat in their SUV when it was stopped for checking in the wee hours near Kudwari village.

Police also seized a licensed gun (12-bore), a cartridge, and a knife from the accused identified as Sagir Ansari (45), Babu Khan (30), Mohammad Ahmed (32), Isaq Khan (45) and Maksood Khan (40), Gohalpur police station incharge RK Gautam said. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added..

