Left Menu
Development News Edition

DYFI rally turns violent; police lobs tear gas shells, uses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:13 IST
DYFI rally turns violent; police lobs tear gas shells, uses

Several Left-leaning activists were injured in a scuffle with policemen who sprayed water cannon after a DYFI rally turned violent on Wednesday. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)'s youth wing, claimed that tear gas shells were also used to disperse the rallyists, a charge denied by police.

The DYFI called the rally demanding jobs and better price for crops for farmers. ADG (Law and order) Gyanwant Singh said the organisation took out the rally without permission and its workers tried to cross the barricades set up by police.

"They also pelted the police with stones. We had to use water cannon to disperse them," he said. The procession was supposed to reach from Air View More to Uttarkanya Bhawan, the state secretariat in North Bengal.

When police tried to stop the rally, the participants turned violent leading to a scuffle leaving several DYFI workers and three policemen injured. DYFI cadres then staged a sit-in for some time.

Senior DYFI leader Sayandip Mitra claimed the police action was unprovoked. "We were brutally beaten up while organising a peaceful agitation. She (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) used to claim that democracy is under threat in India. Is this a sign of democracy in Bengal?" Mitra told reporters.

Senior TMC leader Gautam Deb alleged that Left parties in collusion with the BJP are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Paki...

Difficult to revive AAP fortunes in Punjab: Khaira

Former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday said the party deserved praise for the victory in the Delhi assembly polls but claimed that it was difficult to revive its fortunes in Punjab. He alleged that the party was never sincere t...

UPDATE 2-U.N. rights office lists companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements

The United Nations human rights office issued a report on Wednesday on companies it said have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, drawing ire from Israel but winning praise from Palestinians. It said it had identified 112...

UPDATE 2-Turkey will hit Syrian govt forces anywhere if troops hurt -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his military would strike Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of northwestern Idlib provin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020