Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt school teacher, two others held for kidnap & rape of minor in Rajasthan's Alwar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:29 IST
Govt school teacher, two others held for kidnap & rape of minor in Rajasthan's Alwar

A government school teacher was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a minor girl and two others held for their involvement in kidnapping her, police said on Wednesday. All three accused were produced before a court from where they were sent on three-day police remand, they said.

"The girl was found staying with a woman in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. A government teacher has been arrested for raping the girl whereas two others were arrested for kidnapping her. They have been sent to three-day police remand," the area police station in-charge said. On February 2, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint with police after she went missing while grazing cattle.

According to police, a private tutor Surendra Jatav who knew the girl had dropped her in Alwar on bike where government school teacher Subhash Mahlawat raped her. He confiscated her mobile phone and then sent her on a train to Jaipur. When the train reached Jaipur, Anita Jatav received her and then took her to UP's Aligarh district, police said.

On Tuesday, Mahlawat and the two others were arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

"TN govt has recommended release of all 7 life convicts in

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the state has recommended release of all the seven life convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to the Governor as it lacks the power to order such remission. T...

Yes Bank to delay Q3 results till mid-March, says management 'deeply engaged' in fundraising

Troubled lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2019 will be delayed and is expected by mid-March as the management is deeply engaged in fundraising exercise. As you are aware, the bank ...

Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases on Wednesday, four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris where Paki...

Difficult to revive AAP fortunes in Punjab: Khaira

Former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday said the party deserved praise for the victory in the Delhi assembly polls but claimed that it was difficult to revive its fortunes in Punjab. He alleged that the party was never sincere t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020