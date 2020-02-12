Govt school teacher, two others held for kidnap & rape of minor in Rajasthan's Alwar

A government school teacher was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly raping a minor girl and two others held for their involvement in kidnapping her, police said on Wednesday. All three accused were produced before a court from where they were sent on three-day police remand, they said.

"The girl was found staying with a woman in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. A government teacher has been arrested for raping the girl whereas two others were arrested for kidnapping her. They have been sent to three-day police remand," the area police station in-charge said. On February 2, the family members of the victim lodged a complaint with police after she went missing while grazing cattle.

According to police, a private tutor Surendra Jatav who knew the girl had dropped her in Alwar on bike where government school teacher Subhash Mahlawat raped her. He confiscated her mobile phone and then sent her on a train to Jaipur. When the train reached Jaipur, Anita Jatav received her and then took her to UP's Aligarh district, police said.

On Tuesday, Mahlawat and the two others were arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

