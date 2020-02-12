Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly in Gairsain

The budget session of Uttarakhand assembly will be held in Gairsain from March 3 to 6. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

The state government had drawn the flak of the opposition for not holding even a single session of the Uttarakhand Assembly during 2019. PTI ALM RAX

