Budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly in Gairsain
The budget session of Uttarakhand assembly will be held in Gairsain from March 3 to 6. The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.
The state government had drawn the flak of the opposition for not holding even a single session of the Uttarakhand Assembly during 2019. PTI ALM RAX
RAX
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Gairsain
- Cabinet
- Uttarakhand Assembly