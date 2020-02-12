Left Menu
Cabinet will decide if water grid project be shelved: Chavan

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:00 IST
Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday fuelled speculations on feasibility of the ambitious Marathwada water grid project, which was proposed by the previous BJP-led government, with his statement. Chavan held a review meeting of the project, which seeks to connect all the major dams to each other with pipelines to supply drinking water to all the districts in parched Marathwada region.

"Today's meeting was held to review the project and to understand the challenges. Half of the 11 dams are known for the deficit water storage. In such situation, how can one implement such scheme?" he asked while speaking to reporters. The senior Congress leader also said that the meeting also discussed to seek opinions of experts and officials from the department concerned.

"If the project has to be struck down, it will be the cabinet's decision," the PWD minister said. He said the government was exploring feasibility of the suggestions to divert the water flowing into Konkan to the Marathwada region..

