Scolded by parents, 4 boys flee home; traced

Four teenagers, who had fled their homes after being scolded by their parents, were traced here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The four boys, aged 12-15, are from Gonda Atas village in Vrindaban Kotwali. They were spotted on a foot over-bridge near Basera Hotel at 11 am after they left their homes on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chandra Tewari.

An FIR was registered in this regard by family members of the children, he said. The boys told police that they decided to leave for Agra as their parents used to scold them, the officer added.

