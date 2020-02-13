All cabinet ministers in UP will be given iPads

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all ministers will be given iPads to make them techno-savvy.

With this, the next cabinet meeting is planned to be paperless. The cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be done using iPads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.