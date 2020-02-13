7-year old girl sexually abused in Uttar Pradesh

A seven-year-old girl was sexually abused by a neighbour on February 10 here. The incident took place in Miranpur locality under the Akbarpur police station area of the district.

"A man identified as Aman took a seven-year-old girl to a farm near his home and sexually abused her. The traumatised girl went back to her home and informed her family members about the incident. They took her to the hospital where she was referred to Ayodhya," Avanish Kumar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police said. "A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he added. (ANI)

