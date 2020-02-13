Portion of foot-over bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, six injured
At least six people were injured after a portion of a foot-over bridge collapsed at Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning.
The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
