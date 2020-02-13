Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zero tolerance policy towards narcotics: HM Amit Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:46 IST
Zero tolerance policy towards narcotics: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards narcotics and the country's narcotics control measures will be overhauled so that smuggling and trade of drugs is stopped completely. The money obtained from narcotics trade is also used for funding terrorism and other trans-national crimes, he noted, adding that it was the need of the hour for all countries to join hands and fight the problem.

Inaugurating a two-day conference on 'Combating Drug Trafficking' for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) partner nations, Shah said, "We will ensure that no drug can go out of India nor any drug can come to India". Declaring that India has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards all kind of narcotics, the home minister said the country wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other countries to wipe out the menace.

"I want to assure that India is committed to end the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world," he said. "India will leave no stone unturned to tackle the problem strongly," he said.

According to an official statement, Asian countries are increasingly being affected by drug trafficking and BIMSTEC, being the key link between South Asian and South East Asian Nations, is one of the most effective platforms to tackle this global threat. The BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising seven member states including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand besides India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Share The Love To Show The Love - NSW's Tourism Recovery Campaign With Heart

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The recovery of NSWs tourism industry from the effects of drought and bushfires is in everyones hands with Destination NSW launching its new marketing campaign, Nows The Time To Love NSW. Inspired by the...

Diana Penty to turn Shivan & Narresh's muse at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narreshs Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 show. As part of the duos Seoul Series, the collection titled, Hututi Summer Edit, captures the essence and charm of t...

There's no story in my mind without some man-woman dynamic: Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesnt feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic. With Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aarya...

Nets end Raptors' 15-game winning streak

Caris LeVert scored 20 points Wednesday night in New York as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw their team-record, 15-game winning streak come to an end. The Nets won their fifth straight home game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020