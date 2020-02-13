Army chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab's Roop Nagar district

An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab's Roop Nagar district due to a technical snag, a senior police official said here.

The helicopter landed on a field in Ban Majra village around 11:30 am, he said.

He said all three crew members were safe.

