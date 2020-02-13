Army chopper makes emergency landing in Punjab's Roop Nagar district
An Army Chetak chopper on Thursday made an emergency landing at a village in Punjab's Roop Nagar district due to a technical snag, a senior police official said here.
The helicopter landed on a field in Ban Majra village around 11:30 am, he said.
He said all three crew members were safe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Roop Nagar