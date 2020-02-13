Two criminals arrested in Firozabad following encounter with police

Two criminals, one of who was accused in a murder case, were arrested after being injured in an encounter with police on Wednesday night. The two arrested accused were identified as Aachman and Govinda. They have been admitted in an hospital after being injured in the encounter.

Aachman is an accused in the case where the father of a girl, who was allegedly raped 6 months back, was shot dead in Tilak Nagar on February 10. The family of the rape victim alleged that no action had been taken for the last six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

