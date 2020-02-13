Shaheen Bagh protesters should agitate against NPR, NRC:Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said people in Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of anti-CAA

protests, should agitate against the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens if they are worried

that their citizenship is going to be taken away from them. He claimed that the ongoing protests against the

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi served the BJP's "communal interest and also helped communal

Muslim interests." "I don't understand what Shaheen Bagh people are

protesting about. Are they worried that their citizenship is going to be taken away from them.

That is a legitimate fear. Then they should agitate against NPR and NRC. Why are they only agitating against CAA,"

he asked. "Fine, I understand the emotion and sentiments.

Initially (protest) in four days, five days...but after a while, I think it served the BJP's interest to keep Shaheen

Bagh going, it served the communal Muslim interests to keep Shaheen Bagh going," he said in an interview to PTI.

These protests helped the BJP, but it also helped the communal outfits, Ramesh said.

"... And frankly beyond a point of time, I did not go to Shaheen Bagh," Ramesh said.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mani Shankar Aiyar had visited Shaheeh Bagh in January to express

solidarity with those protesting against the amended citizenship act.

Ramesh, however, hit out at the BJP-led Central government for bringing amendments to the Citizenship Act,

claiming it was brought to divide the people on the basis of religion.

The Congress party's stand on the amended Act was very clear, he said.

"The BJP wants to exclude certain communities from the CAA... BJP's policy is one of excluding Muslims.We want to

include everybody. Tamils from Sri Lanka, Christians from Bhutan, Ahamedias from Pakistan...

Citizenship should not be based on religion. That is our fundamental position because that was rejected by our

Constitution makers and it violates Article 14 of our Constitution," Ramesh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.