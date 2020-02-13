Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man beaten to death by passengers in express train

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:25 IST
Maha: Man beaten to death by passengers in express train

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by 12 persons, including six women, following

an argument over a seat in the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday, the Government Railway Police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday between Pune and Daund railway stations in Maharashtra, a GRP

official said. The victim Sagar Markad, his wife Jyoti, his mother

and two-year-old daughter boarded the general compartment of the train from Pune station at around 12.45 am, he said.

"As per the complaint registered by the victim's wife, the coach was full and there were no vacant seats," he added.

Markad requested a woman passenger to move a little and allow his wife to sit as she was carrying a toddler, he

said. The woman, however, allegedly started verbally abusing

the victim and a heated argument ensued, following which at least 12 persons, including six women, thrashed and kicked

Markad, the official said. "When the victim's family tried to stop the attackers,

they did not relent and continued their assault for over an hour till the train reached Daund," he added.

At Daund station, the police rushed Markad to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the official

said. The victim and his family, all residents of Kalyan,

were on their way to Kurdiwadi in Solapur district to attend a relative's funeral, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and

the alleged accused have been arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thai mall reopens after honouring victims of mass shooting

The shopping mall that was the site of Thailands worst-ever mass shooting reopened Thursday, four days after security forces killed a gunman who was holed up inside, ending the bloody rampage. A total of 29 people were killed by the soldier...

Two passengers put in isolation for suspected coronavirus at Kolkata airport

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. A passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra ...

HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland Chinas economic growth to 4.1 year-on-year from 5.8 due to the fallout from coronavirus.The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3 from 5.8, addi...

Punjab govt to connect 300 health centres with telemedicine hub: Minister

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to connect 300 health and wellness centres with the telemedicine hub to provide comprehensive primary health services in rural areas of the state. The 300 HWCs will be connected with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020