Punjab govt creates state-level IT cadre tp push Digital India

In order to effectively execute various projects under Digital India and national e-governance programme, the Punjab government has created a state-level IT Cadre and has invited applications for 354 posts of IT officers.

  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to effectively execute various projects under Digital India and national e-governance programme, the Punjab government has created a state-level IT Cadre and has invited applications for 354 posts of IT officers. Disclosing the information, Additional Chief Secretary of Governance Reforms Department Vini Mahajan said that the initiative would go a long way in making Punjab a digitally empowered, knowledge-economy.

"This initiative would go a long way in making Punjab a digitally empowered, knowledge-economy instead of the conventional way of doing business," Vini said. "The IT Cadre would provide impetus to implement enterprise architecture in all Government departments and functionaries in order to facilitate interoperability, besides avoiding duplicity of efforts and wastage of time," she further said.

The cadre will, in addition, help departments in the integration of various departmental services on digital platforms like mSewa, Digilocker, Sewa Kendras, and GeM/e-Procurement. "The newly recruited officials will play a vital role in executing process re-engineering of various State Government Departments and PSUs, besides serving as a backbone for all the digital projects to help in laying a strong foundation for the state's digital structure," Governance Reforms Chief Secretary said (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

