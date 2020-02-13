Left Menu
Goa: Minor detained for raping, killing woman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:21 IST
The Goa police on Thursday has detained a minor boy for the alleged rape and killing of a 28

-year-old woman at Porvorim near here, an official said. The police have launched a manhunt for another man

involved in the crime, he added. The woman's decomposed body was found in the forest

near Porvorim on February 10, the official said, adding that the victim has been identified as a native of Odisha, who was

living in Goa. A 16-year-old boy has been detained for raping the

woman and killing her along with another man, deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.

A post-mortem confirmed that the woman was raped and killed by the two accused, another official said.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), rape (376) and other relevant provisions of the

Indian Penal Code.

