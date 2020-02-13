Nitish Kumar's aide seeks his intervention for safeguarding

A senior member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar on Thursday urged him to approach the

Centre with the demand for safeguarding reservation in promotions by including it in the ninth schedule of the

Constitution. Shyam Rajak, who holds the industries portfolio, made

the appeal through a statement he shared with the media here. "Dalits across the country are once again hataash

(disheartened) and niraash (disappointed) because of non- implementation of reservation in promotions," Rajak said in an

apparent reference to the recent Supreme Court judgment, which has triggered a political storm.

Lavishing praise on the Bihar Chief Minister for a slew of measures he has initiated for the state, Rajak - one

of the better-known Dalit leaders of the JD(U) - added "Nitish Kumar ji is requested to intervene, using his influence with

the government at the Centre. "Pressure be put on the Centre to put reservations in

promotion in the ninth Schedule which would eradicate the possibility of tampering with the provision," he added.

The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no

fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. Observations made in the judgement have been widely

reported in the media, leading to angry outbursts from various political parties.

The ruling BJP's allies - Lok Janshakti Party and Apna Dal - have voiced their protests on the floor of the

Parliament while the Bhim Army - headed by Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad - has given a call for Bharat Bandh on

February 23.

