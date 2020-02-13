MP: Three Bangladeshis arrested for illegal stay

Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

city for allegedly staying in the country illegally using fake documents, police said on Thursday.

The accused were arrested along with four Indians for their alleged involvement in fabricating documents,

counterfeiting currency, prostitution and kidnapping. The police have arrested Bangladeshi nationals Begum

Khatoon alias Megha (30), Lima Haldar (21) and Roni Shaikh (21), who is a pimp, deputy inspector general (Indore)

Ruchivardhan Mishra said. The case came to light when the trio, including

Khatoon's husband Kishore Khandare, were arrested on February 8 for allegedly kidnapping a person and demanding a ransom of

Rs 2 lakh, he said. During interrogation, the police found suspicious

documents in the accused's possession, he said, adding that the trio had entered India at different times without valid

documents. Khatoon had come to Mumbai about a decade ago and

married Khandare, a resident of Maharashtra's Washim district, the senior official said.

She later went back to Bangladesh, got a passport there and returned to India in 2017 after obtaining a visa on

the basis of a Bangladeshi passport, he said. Khatoon later got an Indian passport on the basis of

forged documents, the official said. Khandare also printed counterfeit notes of Rs 100, Rs

200 and Rs 500 denominations and circulated them in Pithampur and Mhow, he added.

The three Bangladeshi nationals have got several documents, including Aadhaar cards and school mark sheets, the

DIG said. The police have arrested locals Shiv Kumar Yadav,

Ashok Aggarwal and Babulal Gaur for fabricating these documents, he added.

The case is being investigated and the intelligence agencies have been informed about the accused, he added.

