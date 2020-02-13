Maha: Byculla Zoo get pair of Royal Bengal tigers

A pair of Royal Bengal tigers arrived at the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, popularly

known as Byculla Zoo, on Thursday. The big cats, named Shakti and Karishma, were brought

to the city from Siddharth Garden and Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as a part of the Central Zoo Authority of

India's animal exchange programme, a release here stated. According to the release, while five-year-old Shakti

was born in November 2016, Karishma was born in July 2014. "The tigers are currently housed in the zoo's

quarantine facility and will soon be showcased to the public," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

The tigers were brought from Siddharth Zoo in exchange for two pairs of deers and two pairs of painted storks, it

said. The Byculla Zoo had not housed any tigers since 2006

and the civic body is hopeful that the new arrivals will attract more tourists, a senior BMC official said.

