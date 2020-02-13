Left Menu
Development News Edition

KSUM-fostered startup bags highest innovation grant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
KSUM-fostered startup bags highest innovation grant

A technology company mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has secured the

highest innovation grant of Rs 50 lakh awarded by the central government.

Embright Infotech, which specialises in virtual reality, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial

Intelligence (AI), bagged the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIRAC BIG15).

The startup is one of the 15 companies selected for the grant in India, a press release said.

This is the third governmental recognition for the firm, which had earlier cornered KSIDC's Entrepreneurial Development

fund and NIDHI PRAYAS grant. In 2019, Embright was one of the top 20 firms that

reached the fourth round of BIRAC BIG14. Its main product is Auticare, an Extended Reality (XR)

AI-based assistive technology for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and special education, which ensures progress of

cognitive, social and self-care skills of autistic children. Sathyanarayanan. A R is the CEO of the startup while Mr

Bobin Chandra is the Co-founder. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for

entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial building partially gutted in fire; no casualty

A commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought undercontrol after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.The fire broke out in the ground-plus four-storey buildin...

Researchers uncover security vulnerabilities in Mobile voting app 'Voatz'

A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT has disclosed security vulnerabilities in Voatz, a mobile voting application that has been used several times including during the 2018 midterm elections in West Virgi...

UK's Johnson under pressure over luxury Caribbean vacation

Opposition lawmakers in Britain asked Parliaments standards watchdog on Thursday to investigate who paid for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a luxury post-election holiday in the Caribbean. Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds spent ...

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020