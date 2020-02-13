RSS chief on two-day Gujarat visit from Feb 15

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit of

Gujarat from February 15, during which he would address people and inaugurate the newly-built RSS state headquarter building

'Dr Hedgewar Bhavan' in the city. On February 15, Bhagwat would inaugurate the newly-

constructed Dr Hedgewar Bhavan in Maninagar area, said Gujarat RSS leader Hitendra Mojidra.

The new structure was built at a cost of Rs five crore after the demolition of old building, which was around five

decades old. "In addition to two basements for parking, the new

building has five floors. It houses a large hall on the first floor, two small halls on the second and third floors, a

library and rooms for stay," Mojidra said. "We have also installed solar panels as well as water

recycling system. The new building will be inaugurated by Bhagwatji on February 15," he added.

In the evening, Bhagwat would address a gathering of intellectuals at Dinesh Hall in the city.

On the next day (February 16), the Sangh chief would meet and address RSS workers at TransStadia, a private stadium

in Maninagar area of the city. RSS workers would remain present with their family

members at that event, Mojidra said.

