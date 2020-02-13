Gangster Tillu Tazpuria's associate arrested in Delhi

An alleged associate of gangster Tillu Tazpuria, who was involved in half a dozen cases of kidnapping, extortion and attempt to murder, has been arrested from Dwarka area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Kapoor Singh Dahiya, a resident of Rohini Sector-15. A countrymade pistol along with a live cartridge was found in his possession, they said.

"While investigating on Tajpuriya, it was revealed that some of the gang members were in touch with Kapoor, who is their sympathiser and was hiding in Rohini area. He was involved in helping criminals in various ways and also cheated various finance companies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Dhulsiras Chowk in Dwarka on Wednesday and nabbed Dahiya while he was driving his car, a senior police officer said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he came in contact with one Kala, another associate of Tazpuria, and befriended him, police said. Through Kala, Dahiya came in contact with other associates of Tazpuria and became their sympathiser and used to provide them with logistics and financial help. Later, he came in contact with an alleged conman Mukesh Juneja and they started procuring loans from various banks and financial institutions by using forged documents, police added.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.