India firm on its resolve to defeat, eliminate terrorism, says President

Remembering the soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "A grateful nation salutes the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the dastardly attack by terrorists in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms & manifestations," tweeted Ram Nath Kovind.

It was around 3:00 pm on this day, last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.

Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to punish perpetrators. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.