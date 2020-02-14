Left Menu
Development News Edition

India firm on its resolve to defeat, eliminate terrorism, says President

Remembering the soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 11:17 IST
India firm on its resolve to defeat, eliminate terrorism, says President
President Ram Nath Kovind (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering the soldiers who died in Pulwama terror attack, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "A grateful nation salutes the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the dastardly attack by terrorists in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms & manifestations," tweeted Ram Nath Kovind.

It was around 3:00 pm on this day, last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Pulwama. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.

Nationwide protests erupted against the dastardly terror attack even as the country bid goodbye to its bravehearts. Leaders across the party lines and civil society condemned the attack and called for an appropriate response with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to punish perpetrators. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Portuguese communities lock horns with lithium miners to save their land

The lush, green hills where Paulo Pires has for years brought sheep to graze above his picturesque Portuguese village may soon be transformed by the race to power electric vehicles.Signs of change already give him sleepless nights. Hundreds...

Kejriwal pays 'soulful tribute' to Pulwama bravehearts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid his tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year. A soulful tribute to the soldiers who were martyred...

Aussie Thompson topples top seed Isner in New York

New York, Feb 14 AFP Australian Jordan Thompson upset US top seed John Isner 7-6 72, 6-7 37, 6-3 to reach the ATP New York Open quarter-finals. Thompson, who will face Italys Andreas Seppi on Friday for a berth in the semi-finals, avenged a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic. European shares are expected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020