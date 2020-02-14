Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.
AAP sources said an invite was sent to the prime minister on Thursday.
Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Narendra Modi
- AAP
- Ramlila Maidan
- Delhi
