Kejriwal invites PM Modi for his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

AAP sources said an invite was sent to the prime minister on Thursday.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief minister along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday.

